Roman Reigns' 1000-day title reign celebration to get scrapped? Predicting potential outcome

Roman Reigns hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Tribal Chief hoped to add the tag team title to his championship catalog, but Jimmy Uso ruined his plans. The shocking events of May 27 could influence Reigns' celebration this Friday on SmackDown.

WWE had advertised the segment before Night of Champions. Since Jimmy betrayed Roman Reigns, the whole celebration could turn into an ugly confrontation. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could even ask Solo Sikoa to take sides during the 1000-day title reign celebration angle on the upcoming edition of the blue show.

Reigns has yet to address The Bloodline's shocking implosion at the Saudi event. However, he did react to his busy summer schedule. The 38-year-old star is advertised to appear on all SmackDowns in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023. He is rumored to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the high-profile show.

The Tribal Chief last defended the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Ironically, The American Nightmare predicted the implosion of The Bloodline in the buildup to this year's 'Mania. Rhodes had told Reigns to his face The Usos and Solo Sikoa would leave his side. He had also predicted that The Bloodline leader's legendary title reign would end.

Roman Reigns' cousin congratulates him on historic milestone

Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match to become champion. The event kicked off The Tribal Chief's incredible title reign.

Jacob Fatu took to Twitter to congratulate his cousin on reaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion tweeted a short message wherein he acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns' plans for the celebration will go down on SmackDown this Friday.

