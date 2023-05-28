Which side of The Bloodline is Solo Sikoa on? Predicting where The Enforcer will end up

The Bloodline witnessed a shocking implosion in the main event of WWE Night of Champions. It is safe to say that The Usos will probably be kicked out of the group by Roman Reigns. But which side will Solo Sikoa choose in the aftermath of the event in Saudi Arabia?

The Enforcer will likely stick with the Tribal Chief for their rumored tag team match against Jimmy and Jey at Money in the Bank premium live event. He might go on a solo run after WWE wraps up The Bloodline storyline.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. https://t.co/B5WP6DIqDL

Fans believe that WWE will pit Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns against each other somewhere down the line. The Tribal Chief did showcase fear for the first time in nearly three years during a messed up interaction with Solo, two weeks ago on SmackDown.

The former NXT North American Champion has been the muscle of The Bloodline for as long as he’s been with the group. Solo had joined Roman Reigns by interfering in his match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022.

He would continue to do Roman’s bidding in the events leading up to Night of Champions 2023. However, Solo’s vicious personality has led many fans to believe that he's bound to turn on his cousin in the scheme of things.

The Bloodline implodes at WWE Night of Champions

Fans who watched the show witnessed dramatic events unfold in front of their eyes as the top heel stable finally imploded. The Usos accidently took out Solo Sikoa with a superkick, causing Roman Reigns to shove them away.

Jimmy had had enough, and he took out his anger by delivering a superkick to his manipulative cousin. The Usos member had teased a face turn during the go-home episode of SmackDown for Night of Champions.

Jimmy hit Roman with another superkick, before taking Jey with him to the stage. The shocking betrayal allowed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen as to how the storyline will move forward on SmackDown next week.

