Roman Reigns: 3 Fresh Storylines for the Big Dog on SmackDown Live

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 Apr 2019, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns has moved to SmackDown Live for the first time in his career

Roman Reigns has been on Monday night RAW pretty much throughout his career. Many critics and fans of the former Shield member felt that a change of brands could do a whole lot of good for the former Universal Champion. Their wishes came true in the recent Superstar Shake-up.

“The Big Dog” has a new home and on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, he apparently started a feud with Vince McMahon and Elias. This confirms the theory that Reigns will be a genuine babyface this year or at least for the next few months. A program with Elias could be a nice easy way to start his career on SmackDown, but Elias is not the guy he needs to be fighting when the roster has a host of other top superstars.

Roman Reigns will be eagerly waiting to see what the creative team of the blue brand has in store for him. The blue brand's roster boasts of many big names, but Roman has fought quite a few of them. Here are three superstars who I firmly believe could be Roman's opponents for this season leading to WrestleMania 36.

#3 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is a formidable opponent for Roman

A feud with Daniel Bryan is one the WWE Universe has been clamoring for ever since Bryan left his managerial role on SmackDown to restart his wrestling career. It would not be wise to put Roman Reigns in the world title picture right away since the current champion should have a respectable reign first, and Roman must also work his way to the top.

A hard-fought rivalry with Daniel Bryan could prove to be the perfect way to introduce Reigns to the Land of Opportunity in an organic manner. Reigns will be able to showcase his improved wrestling ability and mic skill against Bryan, who is one of the best performers of WWE in his own right.

1 / 3 NEXT