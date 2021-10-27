5 more dream matches for Roman Reigns outside WWE

Roman Reigns has sustained his dominance over the SmackDown roster for over a year, reigning as the Universal Champion.

Ever since returning to WWE with a new demeanor, he has laid waste to names such as Finn Balor, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and even his right-hand man Jey Uso.

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns added Brock Lesnar to his impressive list of scalps, seeing a new fold in the storyline between the two and Paul Heyman.

The build-up to their mammoth clash was excellent, calling into question the loyalty of the "wise man" stuck in the middle of past and present clients and presenting the very best of Roman's character work.

Roman Reigns has gone through a complete change of character in this run as the Tribal Chief and has put to bed the doubts expressed early in his career.

But competition at the top of the mountain wears thin and very soon we may find there aren't many legitimate challengers for Roman Reigns.

Let's take a journey into the fantasy realm and look at potential challengers standing tall outside the walls of WWE that could put Roman Reigns to the sword.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Minoru Suzuki

It only takes watching Roman Reigns in his previous battles with Brock Lesnar to realize that Roman is not one to shy away from brutal affairs.

Roman is a severely underrated brawler and sells fantastically, adding to the fighting feel of his matches.

The slow, methodical, and callous nature of Minoru Suzuki in a wrestling ring is legendary. Every match that Suzuki takes part in has an edge to it that has fans wincing with every strike.

But what makes Suzuki so great in his domain is his willingness and at times desire to take the hardest shots from his opponent.

Roman Reigns has gone head-to-head with other brawlers like Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and of course, Brock Lesnar.

But what makes a Minoru Suzuki match so desirable for Roman Reigns is the sense of unknowing; nobody knows the true brutality of the Tribal Chief outside of WWE and a match fight between the two would have everyone on the edge of their seats.

Edited by Genci Papraniku