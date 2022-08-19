Roman Reigns' 4 most impressive victims in WWE

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star WWE has produced over the past decade. He has produced many memorable moments throughout his time as the Shield's powerhouse, The Big Dog and The Tribal Chief. He is a six-time world champion, six-time WrestleMania main eventer, and one of the best-protected stars in the company.

Reigns' successful career has been forged not only on his in-ring skills and mic excellence, but also on the pedigree of his opponents. Iron is forged by iron, and only by facing and defeating the biggest names in the business can one catapult themselves to the top. On his path to the top, The Head Of The Table has managed to overcome some formidable opponents and add some memorable scalps to his resume.

Let's list the four most impressive stars that Reigns has knocked off in WWE.

#4: Roman Reigns is undefeated in singles action against John Cena

The Tribal Chief seems to have his predecessor's number

First up is Roman Reigns' predecessor as WWE's marquee star, John Cena. The sixteen-time world champion is one of the most dominant superstars in the company's history, having more recorded wins than anyone else. So dominant was Cena in his prime that the "Super Cena" meme was created to mock the predictability of his matches' outcomes.

Cena holds one-on-one wins against everyone from The Rock and Brock Lesnar to The Undertaker and Kurt Angle. Reigns is one of the few stars he has been unable to defeat and the only one undefeated against him in multiple encounters.

The only reason why this entry isn't higher on the list is Cena's late career unselfishness, which has seen him put multiple younger stars over. This makes Reigns' victories over him a bit less unique, but it is still an extremely impressive notch on the former's belt.

#3: Roman Reigns is one of two men to defeat Finn Balor's "Demon King" alter ego in WWE

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns are the only superstars that defeated The Demon Finn Balor Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns are the only superstars that defeated The Demon Finn Balor https://t.co/BXbs3x1ukE

Finn Balor's "Demon King" alter ego is one of, if not the best supernatural characters of the past decade in WWE. Ever since it was introduced in 2014, the persona has been extremely well protected. It has been very effective, helping Balor become the inaugural Universal champion at Summerslam 2016. He also claimed the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 35 with the demon persona.

Overall, the alter ego has a 13-2 record, broken down to 7-1 in NXT and 6-1 on the main roster. The only man to defeat him on the black and gold brand was the current ROH Television champion and three-time NXT titleholder, Samoa Joe. The only man to beat him on the main roster? The one and only Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

This achievement is very rare indeed.

#2: Roman Reigns is the only man to hold more than two premium live event victories over Brock Lesnar in WWE

Reigns has been more than a match for Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most protected top stars in WWE history. The ten-time world champion was presented as a special attraction from the beginning and rarely suffered a pinfall loss. The elite list of competitors to defeat Lesnar includes Drew McIntyre and Eddie Guerrero. A more elite group to defeat him twice features John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Goldberg.

The only man to defeat him more than twice on premium live events is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has defeated The Beast four times in 1v1 combat: at Summerslam 2018 and 2022, Crown Jewel 2021 and WrestleMania 38. Reigns may have had help most of the time, but the statistics are impressive nonetheless.

#1: Roman Reigns is one of only two men to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and remained undefeated against The Phenom

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. WrestleMania is without a doubt the biggest live event in all of professional wrestling. Defeating The Undertaker at the Show of Shows is arguably the highest achievement one can have on his resume outside of winning a world title.

Only two men had the honor of having their hands raised at The Showcase of Immortals. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar used the rub from this incredible achievement to become the biggest heels in WWE over the next few years. However, while Taker got some measure of revenge on The Beast at Summerslam 2015, Reigns remained unbeaten against The Deadman.

This not only put Reigns in a class above all the stars but it also gave him an edge over Lesnar.

What is your favorite moment in WWE that features Roman Reigns? Give your answers in the comment section below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. Which is a greater career achievement? Winning a world title Defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil