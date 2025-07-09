Roman Reigns & 5-time WWE World Champion to return together; attack Seth Rollins’ faction? Potential explored

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. It has been a long time since then, and rumors have been swirling that The OTC's return is on the horizon.

Ad

Reigns could make his much-awaited comeback at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and wreak havoc on Rollins. However, he may not come alone, as five-time World Champion CM Punk could also return alongside him. Seth Rollins is set to compete against LA Knight at SNME. There are high chances that his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could invade this match. They could help The Visionary win and then unleash a three-on-one assault on Knight.

Ad

Trending

Just when Rollins and Co. would be causing havoc, Roman Reigns' theme song could echo in the arena, and he may come out and stand at the ramp. Soon after, CM Punk could walk out and join The OTC. He also has unfinished business with Seth Rollins' faction. Reigns and Punk could storm into the ring to ambush the heels, declaring an all-out war against them.

The Best in the World missed the latest episode of RAW. With SummerSlam on the horizon, he is likely to return at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Besides, the NBC Special also serves as the perfect stage for Roman Reigns' homecoming. Such an angle could kick off an incredible feud, paving the way for a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The OTC ahead of SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins in a tag team match at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns is expected to go after Seth Rollins upon his return. WWE has been building a storyline between the former Shield brothers throughout this year. After what happened at WrestleMania 41 and then on the following RAW, this is expected to lead to a huge program at SummerSlam.

Ad

Reigns and Rollins might compete in a tag team match at the two-night extravaganza in MetLife Stadium. A singles match between The OTC and The Visionary is long overdue, and WWE could be saving it for an even bigger event like WrestleMania 42.

Hence, the creative could be planning a tag team match for SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and CM Punk could team up to take on Seth Rollins and a member of his faction. With the amount of star power involved, this could be a huge match, which could set the internet abuzz.

Such a match could keep Reigns and Rollins in the same story while saving their big one-on-one clash for the future. However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!