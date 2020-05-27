Roman Reigns: 5 Top matches for the Big Dog outside of WWE

WWE star Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has stood tall near the top of WWE for the last several years as the undisputed Big Dog of the company.

35-year-old Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated stars in the company's recent history with several WWE and Universal Championship runs to his name.

It all came from relatively humble beginnings in WWE for Reigns, who started out as a fairly unassuming star in NXT, despite his obvious physical attributes. Since then, his work-rate, charisma, and undeniable connection with the audience - be it good or bad - has taken the former Shield member to the top of the industry.

The main event of #WrestleMania means you’ve made it in @WWE.

Being in that spot against @Undertaker ... indescribable. A lot of memories to relive tonight. I’ll be watching #TheLastRide. @WWENetwork — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 10, 2020

Roman Reigns battles health issues while at the top of WWE

Roman Reigns has, however, had his challenges. He returned after several months out after a traumatic leukemia diagnosis, stunning medical professionals and fans alike. He also made the decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, citing the need to be with his newborn twins and his wife and not risk their health, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

It seems obvious that Reigns will be back in WWE soon enough, but for a star so big, it's only natural that minds sometimes wonder as to what might be possible for him away from the bright lights of Vince McMahon's company.

Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe. pic.twitter.com/3B0RUlvn5t — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 25, 2020

With that in mind, today I've taken a quick glance over five possible contenders for big matches against Roman Reigns if he were ever to step away from WWE and explore other possibilities.

#5. MJF

MJF leaves Cody laying in the ring. Pic - AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF as he is better known, is the resident loudmouth of All Elite Wrestling.

The 24-year-old New Yorker is one of the most antagonizing heels on the AEW roster, where he found a permanent home in early 2019.

Despite having debuted as a typical heel and seemingly being the perfect fit for the role, it appeared to fans that, on screen, MJF had changed his ways when he aligned with Cody ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view last November.

Accompanying him to the ring for his world title match against Chris Jericho, MJF would cost Cody by throwing in the towel and effectively signaling for a forfeit of sorts. What initially looked like an act of kindness was revealed to be an act of malice when, after the match, MJF left Cody laying.

Never short of a word or two and always keen to trade insults with fans on social media, some might argue that Roman Reigns would the ideal choice to shut the mouth of MJF - it's a match I'd pay to see!