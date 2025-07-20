  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Roman Reigns to add monster to his team, Brock Lesnar to attack 2 names? 4 things WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns to add monster to his team, Brock Lesnar to attack 2 names? 4 things WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2025

By Shubham Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 11:42 GMT
WWE SummerSlam 2025 could be huge. (Images via WWE.com)
WWE SummerSlam 2025 could be huge (Images via WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event and will emanate on August 2 & 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company has so far announced eight matches for The Biggest Party of The Summer, and could add a few more in the coming weeks.

Ad

This promises to be one of the biggest SummerSlams in the history of the company. The show will feature some of the biggest names of the company in action. Apart from that, WWE could be planning some big things for the premium live event to draw more eyeballs.

In this piece, we will explore four potential things the company could have in store for fans at WWE SummerSlam 2025:

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#4. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could feature in a tag match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns made an epic return last week on RAW. The Original Tribal Chief made a comeback during the main event of the show to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

The OTC, however, will have to wait to get his hands on Seth Rollins as The Visionary is out injured. In Rollins' absence, Roman Reigns could join forces with Jey Uso to take on Seth's stablemates at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The babyface duo could challenge Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a tag match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#3. Zilla Fatu could debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025

If a potential match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed does happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025, it could see potential interference from Paul Heyman. However, The Oracle's plans could be thwarted by Roman Reigns' secret weapon, Zilla Fatu.

Ad

Zilla is late legend Umaga's son. The talented star has made a name for himself on the independent circuit and is rumored to join WWE shortly. Roman Reigns could have Zilla debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to help him prevail over Seth Rollins' faction.

#2. Brock Lesnar could return

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in a match. However, The Beast could make a potential return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, as he was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Ad

Brock was rumored to take on Gunther in a dream match before his hiatus from the company. The company may decide to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year.

Assuming he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, The Beast Incarnate could return to take out both CM Punk and Gunther following their match at the premium live event, laying down the foundation for a three-way feud.

Ad

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could interfere

Ad

Cody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. However, this match could see several interferences.

John Cena's closest ally, The Rock, could finally return to the company to help The Cenation Leader in the match. The Final Boss could return with Travis Scott, much like Elimination Chamber.

If so, this could lead to The Rock's formal rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, to return to help The American Nightmare. Austin was rumored to interfere in the first Cena vs. Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41. While that didn't happen, things may change this time around.

About the author
Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications