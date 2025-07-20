Roman Reigns to add monster to his team, Brock Lesnar to attack 2 names? 4 things WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event and will emanate on August 2 &amp; 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company has so far announced eight matches for The Biggest Party of The Summer, and could add a few more in the coming weeks.This promises to be one of the biggest SummerSlams in the history of the company. The show will feature some of the biggest names of the company in action. Apart from that, WWE could be planning some big things for the premium live event to draw more eyeballs.In this piece, we will explore four potential things the company could have in store for fans at WWE SummerSlam 2025:#4. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could feature in a tag match at WWE SummerSlam 2025Roman Reigns made an epic return last week on RAW. The Original Tribal Chief made a comeback during the main event of the show to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.The OTC, however, will have to wait to get his hands on Seth Rollins as The Visionary is out injured. In Rollins' absence, Roman Reigns could join forces with Jey Uso to take on Seth's stablemates at WWE SummerSlam 2025.The babyface duo could challenge Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a tag match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.#3. Zilla Fatu could debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025If a potential match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed does happen at WWE SummerSlam 2025, it could see potential interference from Paul Heyman. However, The Oracle's plans could be thwarted by Roman Reigns' secret weapon, Zilla Fatu.Zilla is late legend Umaga's son. The talented star has made a name for himself on the independent circuit and is rumored to join WWE shortly. Roman Reigns could have Zilla debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to help him prevail over Seth Rollins' faction.#2. Brock Lesnar could returnBrock Lesnar has been off WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in a match. However, The Beast could make a potential return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, as he was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.Brock was rumored to take on Gunther in a dream match before his hiatus from the company. The company may decide to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year.Assuming he gets clearance from WWE's legal team, The Beast Incarnate could return to take out both CM Punk and Gunther following their match at the premium live event, laying down the foundation for a three-way feud.#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could interfereCody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. However, this match could see several interferences.John Cena's closest ally, The Rock, could finally return to the company to help The Cenation Leader in the match. The Final Boss could return with Travis Scott, much like Elimination Chamber.If so, this could lead to The Rock's formal rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, to return to help The American Nightmare. Austin was rumored to interfere in the first Cena vs. Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41. While that didn't happen, things may change this time around.