Roman Reigns to announce heartbreaking news about his future on RAW before WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, Roman Reigns is gearing up for his much-anticipated main-event match against arch-rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The OTC is set to appear on the go-home show of RAW ahead of 'Mania. However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief might have a heartbreaking update for the WWE Universe about his future.

During the April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown, fans saw a significant shift in the ongoing saga between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins as Paul Heyman denied The Tribal Chief's command. Heyman agreed to CM Punk’s condition of cornering him at WrestleMania 41 instead of the OTC as the favor he owed to him for helping the OG Bloodline last year. However, Heyman stated he would stay loyal to Reigns and Punk.

Roman Reigns was visibly enraged. In a shocking turn of events, on RAW tonight, the Undisputed Tribal Chief might fire Paul Heyman as his Wiseman after he chose CM Punk over him. Hence, he could announce that moving forward, he would be on his own as he was done with getting betrayed by people he trusted.

The OTC separating from Paul Heyman could add an emotional arc in the saga, as many feel The Wiseman would play a vital role in the outcome of the match-up.

That said, the abovementioned angle is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE analysts react to popular theory of Paul Heyman betraying both Roman Reigns and Punk

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are equally well-rounded and experienced in the squared circle, and all three possess the tools to capture victory in the Night One main event, which makes it almost impossible to pick a clear winner.

However, a popular theory around the potential finish involves Paul Heyman betraying someone. There is rampant speculation that the Hall of Famer could side himself with Seth Rollins, backstabbing both Reigns and Punk, which is an intriguing possibility.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts expressed his views on Seth Rollins emerging as the new Paul Heyman guy at WrestleMania. He said that though he is not a fan of the angle, the 41-year-old analyst stated it could quite possibly happen.

“There are some people wildly speculating. I saw a graphic on Instagram. What if Paul Heyman has to do the favor by being in Punk's corner, so Roman Reigns already feels betrayed, and then Heyman betrays Punk and is in the corner of Seth Rollins? What if at the end of that match, Seth Rollins wins because Rollins is the newest Heyman guy? Doesn't work for me. I don't think that would be it and it won't be where I would go but is there a possibility? Hell yeah, it's a possibility. Is it worth talking about? Absolutely," he said.

With The Showcase of The Immortals just a few days away, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the Triple Threat bout and how Night One closes.

