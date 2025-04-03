Roman Reigns to appear at WrestleMania with the biggest twist for Paul Heyman? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to main event WrestleMania yet again, this time in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. All three men have been doing a brilliant job building their feud, and the involvement of Paul Heyman has been raising speculations that the WWE Hall of Famer could end up betraying Roman Reigns to shock the WWE Universe.

However, before Heyman can betray his Tribal Chief, the latter could play a game of his own and betray his Wiseman. Roman Reigns could bring Rikishi in as his new manager, which could change the landscape of the Bloodline saga.

Rikishi is no stranger to The Bloodline, himself being the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. He also shares blood ties with The Tribal Chief. Rikishi was last seen in 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. He has been quite vocal about potentially getting involved in the Bloodline drama in his podcast Off The Top.

On the other hand, Heyman could align with CM Punk, which has been teased over the past few weeks, leading to an intriguing feud between Reigns and Punk over the summer. While the betrayals would make instant headlines, Seth Rollins could cash in on the opportunity and take out both the distracted stars - Reigns and Punk - to pick up a win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could further lead to a potential storyline between The Tribal Chief and The Best in the World, leading into SummerSlam 2025. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for these stars following WrestleMania 41.

WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns' match date at WrestleMania

The two-night spectacle of the year is upon us and several matches have already been confirmed for the show. Among them, it has been confirmed that the Triple Threat match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, is set to main event Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals.

This makes it clear that the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be the main event of Night Two. Fans will now have to wait and see what else WWE has planned for WrestleMania,

