Roman Reigns to ask ex-Bloodline member for forgiveness; shocking heel turn? 4 directions for Sami Zayn after missing WWE RAW this week

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso revealed that Sami Zayn would be absent from the red brand for a short period. However, the reason behind this brief absence has yet to be disclosed. This also led to The Yeet Master declaring himself as a competitor in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four possible directions for the former Honorary Uce after missing RAW this week.

#4. Roman Reigns could ask Sami Zayn for forgiveness

Roman Reigns has already waged war against Solo Sikoa and his version of The Bloodline. However, during the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns was outnumbered and overpowered when Jacob Fatu made a surprising appearance. Given this setback, it seems likely when The Original Tribal Chief appears next, he will have a backup plan to counter the new-look Bloodline.

This raises the possibility that The Head of the Table might seek forgiveness from Sami Zayn and attempt to convince the latter to reunite with the original Bloodline.

Previously, Sami played a crucial role in The Bloodline Saga as the Honorary Uce. However, Reigns’ poor treatment of him led to Sami’s departure from the group. Now, Roman might ask for forgiveness for past wrongs and invite Zayn to return, aiming to re-form the original Bloodline.

#3. Sami Zayn could turn heel and attack Jey Uso

Another possibility for Sami Zayn’s future could be a heel turn. The chances of this scenario increase if WWE does not plan to bring Zayn back into The Bloodline storyline. In this potential narrative, The Underdog from the Underground could return to RAW soon and eventually betray The Yeet Master by accusing him of quickly shifting his focus to pursuing the Intercontinental Championship in Sami’s absence.

This betrayal could spark a feud between Sami and Jey, lasting until the latter returns to The Bloodline Saga. Following this, Zayn could go on to feud with top babyface stars on RAW, like Damian Priest and others.

#2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso could go for the World Tag Team Championship

When Sami Zayn was the Intercontinental Champion and rescued Jey Uso from a backstage attack by The Judgment Day, they both intended to pursue the World Tag Team Championship. However, those plans have yet to be executed. Another possible direction could see Jey and Sami teaming up to challenge for the World Tag Team Championship, currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Given that both Zayn and Uso have a history with The Judgment Day, this move would be a sensible progression in their respective storylines.

#1. Sami Zayn could initiate another solo run on RAW

Another direction for Sami Zayn after missing RAW this week could be to reignite his singles run on the red brand. With Jey Uso already beginning his chase for the Intercontinental Championship and potentially facing Bron Breakker soon, The Underdog from the Underground could return while The Yeet Master is occupied with that rivalry.

This could pave the way for another babyface solo run for Sami on Monday Night RAW. WWE could build Zayn up and possibly give him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther soon.

