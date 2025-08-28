Roman Reigns to back out of Clash in Paris after WWE star puts him out of commission? Exploring the possibility

The OTC, Roman Reigns, has been at the top of his game lately and is set to battle the Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, at WWE Clash in Paris. The match will mark the first time Reigns returns to singles action since his massive Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns has been confirmed after the two have managed to engage in a massive feud, thanks to Reigns' involvement in the Vision’s storyline. The WWE universe has been excited for the showdown between the two heavyweights and has been talking about it since the match was made official.

However, there is a possibility that the match will be canceled on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Bronson Reed, alongside Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, has been all about capitalizing on the numbers game, which could be the case this time around as well. While Seth Rollins has kept CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso busy ahead of their fatal 4-way match at Clash in Paris, Breakker and Reed could end up leaving the fans stunned.

The powerhouse duo could unleash an attack on Roman Reigns backstage on the red brand, with Jey Uso and others not even knowing what is happening backstage. With no support on his side, Reigns could become a victim of a massive two-on-one assault, leading to him being in no condition to compete at Clash in Paris.

This could finally lead to Adam Pearce announcing that Reigns would be out of action following the attack, and with the OTC needing some time to recover. Further, the match at the premium live event could be pulled by the General Manager of RAW.

Although this seems possible due to Roman's commitments outside WWE, the above scenario is merely speculation for now.

Roman Reigns has been pushing for the return of a former WWE star, says veteran

While Roman Reigns has massive pull in the company, considering his status, veteran Bill Apter recently stated during an edition of the Wrestling Time Machine that Reigns had been pushing for the return of AAA star Alberto Del Rio, which has been the talk of the industry recently.

"If the WWE (and) TKO smells dollar signs, he will be back. I can guarantee it. You know, there were tons of guys, even back when Vince McMahon ran the company, you said they'll never bring him back again. I bet you down the road, they'll even bring Vince McMahon back again.With the relationship with AAA right now, I don't know what the issue was with Alberto Del Rio and WWE. I have a feeling, I don't know this for a fact, through my WWE contacts, that things are trying to be worked out."

Fans will have to wait and see if the star will ever get to make his comeback in WWE.

