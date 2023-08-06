Roman Reigns to become the longest-reigning World Champion in WWE history? Chances of it happening

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief defeated Jey Uso, courtesy of Jimmy Uso's interference.

The former Tag Team Champion betrayed his twin brother to help Roman retain his title. While many had expected Jey Uso to be the one to finally do the unthinkable and dethrone Reigns, it didn't happen.

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed that Roman Reigns will drop his title whenever he and Paul Heyman decide. If that is indeed the case, then the odds of Roman becoming the longest-reigning World Champion in history can't be ruled out. With the ball lying entirely in his court, The Head of the Table could eye Bruno Sammartino's reign of 2803 days.

However, realistically it seems highly unlikely. Reigns would need to have an iron grip on his coveted title until May 3, 2028, to surpass Bruno's legendary record. The former Big Dog would be closing on his 43rd birthday by that time. Thus, Reigns surpassing that record seems a bit too far-fetched.

The Head of the Table completed a 1000-days as WWE Universal Champion on May 27. Following that, Reigns recently surpassed Pedro Morales' 1027-day reign to become the fourth-longest reigning World Champion in the history of WWE, with only three legends -Hulk Hogan (1,474 days), Bob Backlund (2,135 days), and Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days)- above him.

Roman Reigns' heel turn was instrumental in getting him over in WWE

Truth be told, Roman Reigns has had an unparalleled run as the WWE Universal Champion. The former Big Dog has not looked back since turning heel and winning the title at Payback 2020.

Roman Reigns' character change has inarguably played a key role in getting him over among WWE fans. Interestingly, it was The Tribal Chief himself who had requested WWE to turn him heel in 2020.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Reigns revealed:

"So, it was one of those things where it was like, 'Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this' but the numbers just wouldn’t let me. When the opportunity came I jumped on it. It was kind of a team discussion. Obviously, you gotta have the big man involved and gotta have the blessing from him. But, it just all seemed to work out with perfect timing."

With another huge victory under his belt, Roman Reigns' dominant run continues. Will it end anytime soon? Only time will tell.

