Two names have the final say in Roman Reigns losing Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Reports

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over three years, and no superstar has come close to pinning him in singles competition since his return to WWE in 2020. While fans eagerly wait to see who will end the Tribal Chief's run as champion, a report claimed that only two people can decide when the reign will end.

The Head of the Table has reigned supreme over the WWE since his return in 2020. In 2022, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a title unification match at WrestleMania that saw him retain the Universal Championship and win the WWE Title, making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While we are a few hours away from Roman Reigns defending his championship in a Tribal Combat against Jey Uso, many fans wonder which superstar will dethrone him. A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claims WWE Creative told him that Reigns would lose his championship whenever he and Paul Heyman decide.

As champion, Roman Reigns has defeated top WWE Superstars such as Edge, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and many more. The Head of the Table had a great run until Money in the Bank last month when Jey Uso pinned him for the first time in 1294 days in a tag team match.

What are the rules of the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam?

The Tribal Chief and the former Right Hand Man are expected to blow to roof off at WWE SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat. The stipulation marks its first appearance in the company, and fans across the globe are waiting to know what the match entails.

While the rules of the combat are not officially known, there are a few hints dropped about them on WWE SmackDown. It will be a no-disqualification match with the position of "Tribal Chief" on the line.

Also, the match cannot take place unless approved by the elders of the Anoa'i family.

