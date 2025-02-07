Roman Reigns to betray Jey Uso once again in WWE? Exploring potential reason

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns ensured the value of the championship skyrocketed. In fact, Triple H re-introduced the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after The OTC unified the Universal Championship and WWE Championship. Even though The OG Bloodline leader isn't in any championship storyline, Paul Heyman revealed to Cody Rhodes that his former rival would soon pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Interestingly, it so happens that the Undisputed WWE Championship might not be the only one The OTC plans to pursue. During his recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, he revealed that if the promotion wanted to elevate the value of the World Heavyweight Championship, it should be put around his waist.

If Roman Reigns feels that way and is already on WWE RAW, he might pursue the World Heavyweight Championship, but not immediately. Currently, Jey Uso seems to be on the path to challenging The Ring General at WrestleMania 41. If Main Event Jey dethrones Gunther to become the new champion and then The OTC challenges Uso, it would be a betrayal.

Once Jey Uso becomes the World Heavyweight Champion, he will expect the support of The OTC and The OG Bloodline. The expectation is justified, considering he had always extended his support when Roman Reigns was the champion.

Instead of uplifting him, if Reigns challenges him for the title and expresses that only he can raise the value of the championship, it will again cause a rift between the faction members, and this time, the damage will be permanent!

Here's what Roman Reigns said about the World Heavyweight Championship

Undoubtedly, The OTC has the power to push the value of any championship to its peak. However, to indicate that he is the only one who can do that could rub other top superstars the wrong way.

This is what he had to say:

"If we're trying to lift the value [of the World Heavyweight Championship], you know what waist it's supposed to go on [mine]. So, yeah."

Since the re-introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, superstars such as Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and currently Gunther have had the chance to hold it. The Visionary did an excellent job ensuring the championship became relevant during his run as champion.

Roman Reigns' comment can be the final trigger to revive the rivalry between the former Shield members.

