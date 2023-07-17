Roman Reigns' Bloodline saga to break down the Forbidden Door in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

The Bloodline's saga escalates further, especially with the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Both stars might have a match at SummerSlam, and somebody outside the WWE could make their presence known.

On a previous episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's attack resulted in Jimmy Uso being stretchered out from the arena. Jey went with his brother but returned later in the episode and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While no match confirmation has been made yet, somebody could be preparing to appear soon.

During Roman vs. Jey, it's possible that Trinity (FKA Naomi in WWE) could appear and aid the former tag team champion. Although she is signed under IMPACT Wrestling and is currently the brand's Women's Champion, it has happened in the past already with Mickie James.

Although this could happen if the Stamford-based promotion wanted to, she doesn't have enough connection with the story. Although she is part of the Anoa'i family, Jimmy is not the main Uso in the feud. It's most likely that it will be her husband who will interfere during the match instead.

What does Trinity think about Roman Reigns' and The Bloodline's feud?

Trinity and Jimmy have been married since 2014

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was one of the names fans wanted to see to be included in The Bloodline. Although it never happened, she still has significant admiration for the stable.

The current IMPACT Knockout Women's Champion shared that she is proud of everything they have accomplished. She then focused on how The Bloodline changed the landscape of the tag team scene.

"When I think about legacy I think about my husband and what he’s accomplishing and what he’s doing, all of them together, they way they’ve changed people’s minds about tag team wrestling and what you can do with tag team wrestling.You know, at one point, nobody thought a tag team match would main-event WrestleMania. To me, that’s what creating a legacy is. When you’re able to change the narrative and the course of history by how talented you are, by your work and your contributions."

Will Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have a chance to re-form The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns' acts with The Bloodline have pushed him and his cousins to the top of the business. Despite their success, Jey seemingly has no intentions of fixing their group.

In an Instagram story posted by Jey, he expressed that The Bloodline would never reunite after what has happened with them.

The Bloodline saga continuously develops in weekly shows. It remains to be seen what else could transpire in leading weeks.

