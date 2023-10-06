Roman Reigns to break Bruno Sammartino's record and retire as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns, the current poster boy of WWE, is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table has held the WWE Universal Championship for over three years now, and it could be that he retires as champion.

A recent report from Xero News has revealed that The Tribal Chief is likely to defend his title against The Rock and Cody Rhodes at some point in 2024. However, both The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull could fall victim to Roman's dominance, failing to dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

According to another report from Xero News, a source has indicated that Reigns may break records not seen in this generation or the last.

If that is indeed the case, it could be that WWE is planning to rewrite history by having Reigns become the longest-reigning World Champion. The Tribal Chief may break Bruno Sammartino's reign of 2,803 days before deciding to retire as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, Reigns would need to have an iron grip on the title until May 4, 2028, to surpass Bruno's record. While it seems a bit far-fetched, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Wrestling veteran doesn't see any current WWE star dethroning Roman Reigns

While fans have been wondering about potential names that could usurp Reigns, wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't see any current WWE star dethroning The Head of the Table.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo shed light on how he would book The Tribal Chief dropping the coveted title. The former WWE writer said:

"How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Roman Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there."

Will Reigns lose his title anytime soon? If yes, who should be the one to end The Tribal Chief's dominant reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.