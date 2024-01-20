Roman Reigns breaks 47-year-old record to surpass legend: Updated list of longest WWE world title reigns

Roman Reigns has officially surpassed Bruno Sammartino’s second-longest title reign of 1,237 days. The legend became the World Heavyweight Champion for the second time on December 10, 1973, and held onto it till April 30, 1977, which is 1,237 days.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns secured the championship on August 30, 2020, and as of January 19, 2024, he has officially surpassed 1,237 days of being the champion. This moves The Tribal Chief to the fourth position among the longest-reigning world champions in history.

Currently, Bruno Sammartino’s first title reign from May 17, 1963 to January 18, 1971 (2803 days) remains number one on the list. The second position is held by Bob Backlund, who held the world championship from February 20, 1978, to December 26, 1983 (2,135 days). Hulk Hogan holds the third position on the list, and his championship reign lasted from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988 (1,474 days). Finally, Reigns holds the fourth position, with his title reign surpassing 1,238 days, and it’s still ongoing.

There are speculations that Roman Reigns might break Hulk Hogan’s record as well. However, everything depends on the results of the Fatal Four-Way slated to be held at the Royal Rumble.

Nick Aldis threatened Roman Reigns’ title reign on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was supposed to sign the Fatal Four-Way contract for Royal Rumble 2024. The Tribal Chief anyway wasn’t too keen on this match becoming official and had asked Paul Heyman to fix it.

During the contract signing segment, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles arrived in the ring and signed the contract. However, Paul Heyman came out to the arena to reveal that The Tribal Chief wouldn’t sign the contract.

SmackDown General Manager informed The Wiseman that if Reigns didn’t want to sign, that was acceptable. However, since Aldis already had three signatures in the contract, he would turn the match into a Triple Threat bout for a vacated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Of course, Paul Heyman stopped in his tracks. Nick Aldis wasn’t going to let Roman Reigns call the shots on SmackDown, and finally, The Tribal Chief had to sign the contract at the end of the main event.

Reigns dropped the contract ringside instead of handing it over to Aldis. Next, he tried to Spear Randy Orton, but The Viper used the momentum to execute an RKO on The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Reigns will retain the title at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

