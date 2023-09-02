Roman Reigns may not surpass Hulk Hogan's legendary WWE title reign? Exploring the endgame

Roman Reigns' title reign will be etched in the pages of history as one of the greatest reigns ever in WWE. Since capturing the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, he has shattered records and surpassed WWE legends and Hall of Famers along the way.

The Tribal Chief has been champion for 1096+ days and is nearing Hulk Hogan's legendary title reign. Hogan holds an unfathomable record of 1474 days as champion, which hasn't been beaten for the last 35 years. It can be assumed that Roman will probably not surpass The Hulkster's title reign, and it might remain impregnable.

April 7, 2024, might prove to be the endgame of the Tribal Chief. as his indomitable reign could possibly come to an end at the hands of The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes is currently rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in what would be the second chapter of their rivalry.

If WWE is secretly cooking up this match for next year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals, it's most likely that Rhodes will not lose the bout. Therefore, Philadelphia could be the place where the pro wrestling world will see one of the greatest title reigns of the modern era come to an end.

If this happens, Roman Reigns' iconic title reign will come to a halt at 1315 days, putting him just below Hulk Hogan's record. In order to surpass Hogan, The Tribal Chief will have to hold the championship until the end of September 2024, which will be a gargantuan task.

Possibility of Roman Reigns losing at WrestleMania 40

WWE has seemingly had the intention of rewriting the pages of history with new records and new names. and the title reigns of The Usos, Bianca Belair and Gunther are prime examples. The company has been trending towards this path and could be on a mission to make Roman Reigns' title reign the longest in history.

If this was the case, WrestleMania 40 would not look like the endgame for the Tribal Chief, especially if WWE has plans to make him surpass the legendary records of Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino.

However, the possibility of Roman Reigns getting dethroned at WrestleMania 40 is quite high if he faces Cody Rhodes next year. The Prodigal Son returned to WWE with the goal of capturing the WWE Championship and fulfilling his late father's dream, which he was unsuccessful in doing at this year's Mania.

Therefore, if The American Nightmare faces The Tribal Chief on April 7th in Philadelphia in what would be their second chapter, he will likely finish his story and put an end to Roman's indomitable title reign.

