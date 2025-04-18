Roman Reigns to bring back absent WWE megastar and confront Paul Heyman and CM Punk? Potential swerve explored

Roman Reigns is gearing up to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at this year's Show of Shows. This clash has been booked for the main event of Night One, marking The Second City Saint's first WrestleMania main event.
Back in the day when Punk was working with Paul Heyman, the then-future Hall of Famer had told him he would walk alongside The Best in the World at his first main event. To ensure Heyman kept his word, Punk cashed in on the favour owed by the 59-year-old and asked him to be in his corner instead of Reigns'. Despite Roman Reigns asking him to reject the offer, Heyman could not. This has led to a fallout between The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman.
At WrestleMania 41, Reigns might not show up empty-handed. To make matters worse for Paul Heyman and CM Punk, the OTC can bring back another former "Paul Heyman guy," Brock Lesnar, to The Show of Shows, and have him confront The Wiseman.
The Beast is one of Paul Heyman's most famous past clients, and the Hall of Famer will be at a loss for words if he is put in the same ring as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk. The OTC and The Beast are two extremely noteworthy chapters of the Hall of Famer's career.
However, it must be noted that the above angle is pure speculation, and nothing on these lines has been announced.
Roman Reigns gives a timeline for his WWE retirement
The Original Tribal Chief is one of the most prominent superstars on WWE's roster. He has been credited for selling out tickets like hot cakes ahead of premium live events and weekly shows. Undoubtedly, he has proven his worth in the company.
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Reigns provided an insight into his retirement plans during an interview with Vanity Fair. He expressed interest in working as an active pro-wrestler for a year or two following the expiration of his current contract, which will end after WrestleMania 42.
"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max," he said.
Following his WWE retirement, Reigns would like to take on a "less physical form of entertainment."