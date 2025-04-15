Roman Reigns to bring back Shield gimmick; top star injured at WrestleMania? 3 Consequences for The Visionary after he smashed The OTC with a chair

Roman Reigns is set to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Triple Threat bout will close night one. All three superstars featured are equally well-rounded and vicious inside the squared circle. This has made it extremely difficult to pick a clear winner. Hence, things are bound to get chaotic.

The go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania saw the final segment between all three superstars advancing their storyline. Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins after he tried to manipulate him against Paul Heyman, Meanwhile, Reigns also pushed his Wiseman, who betrayed him by accepting Punk’s offer.

CM Punk rushed out to aid Heyman and took Roman Reigns out. However, the OTC quickly turned the tables, landing an impactful Spear on the distracted Punk, who was checking on Paul Heyman. Interestingly, Rollins took Reigns out with a chair shot, in what was a flashback of the Shield betrayal, and then turned his attention to The Best in the World and punished him with a few chair shots.

Seth Rollins got the final laugh over Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, the Visionary might face consequences for bringing up the OTC’s traumatic past. On that note, let’s look at three ways Reigns could make Rollins suffer for his actions on RAW.

#3. Roman Reigns could bring back The Shield gimmick

Reigns and Rollins have a long history of friendship, betrayal, and hatred. Presently, their rivalry is at its peak. The Visionary fought the OTC in a singles match at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where Seth Rollins played mind games with Roman as he entered with the Shield theme and attire.

Expand Tweet

The Original Tribal Chief could finally get his revenge for 2022 and the recent attack on RAW by wearing The Shield attire and using their old music as his WrestleMania 41 walkout, impacting Rollins mentally.

#2. The OTC might ask Paul Heyman to help him team up with CM Punk

Roman Reigns could ask Paul Heyman to convince CM Punk to partner up to hunt Seth Rollins down first, as he has been a constant problem for them both. Hence, Reigns and Punk could again team up as they did at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

After brutally beating Seth Rollins, the Tribal Chief and The Best in the World would turn their match into a fair singles bout.

#1. Roman Reigns could brutally attack Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 41

The Original Tribal Chief could finally lash out at his former Shield brother. At WrestleMania 41 Night One. Roman Reigns could launch a brutal backstage attack on Seth Rollins, punishing him for the chair shot on RAW during WrestleMania's first segment.

The attack might leave Seth Rollins medically unfit to compete in the main event, so Reigns and Punk could kick off their match as a singles contest.

However, an injured Rollins could rush to the squared circle in the middle of the match, marking the official start of the Triple Threat bout. This angle could add an extra layer of excitement to the main event.

