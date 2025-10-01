Roman Reigns to bring back WWE legend after 4 years as new Wiseman at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

The OG Bloodline is back together on WWE RAW as Roman Reigns made his return and rescued the Usos from the Vision this Monday. The OTC's arrival shocked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns wreaked havoc on the red brand and even hyped Jey Uso, and they stood tall in the end.All this development is a clear sign that it's time for OG Bloodline vs the Vision in WWE. However, in this battle, the former Undisputed Champion may need a Wiseman on his side, and at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns might bring back Rikishi after 4 years in this role.The last time Rikishi appeared on WWE television was at Survivor Series 2020 when he was part of Undertaker's retirement ceremony. Since then, the Hall of Famer has yet to make his presence felt. Seth Rollins' faction already has Paul Heyman on their side as the Wiseman, and Rikishi is the only one who can tackle the Oracle with years of experience in the professional wrestling business.The Only ☝️ OTC 🇨🇦 @OGBloodline_LINKRikishi believes that return of Roman Reigns is going to change everything. ☝️Additionally, since the Bloodline Saga has begun, fans have been anticipating the inclusion of Rikishi in the family business. The current scenario appears to be the perfect situation for Roman Reigns to bring the 59-year-old star back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the role of the Wiseman.Though it's crucial to note that there is no confirmation yet regarding the return of Rikishi, and this story is speculative in nature. It remains to be seen how things will unfold at Crown Jewel 2025 as the OG Bloodline is back together against Seth Rollins' faction.There were already visible cracks between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on WWE RAWWhen Roman Reigns made his comeback, fans noticed that there were visible cracks between the OTC and Jimmy Uso. When the former Undisputed Champion saved the Usos, he only interacted with the YEET Master in the ring and hyped him.However, Big Jim was standing in the background, and Roman had neither interacted with him nor shared a hug with the Samoan star. Many believe that the OTC has ignored Jimmy Uso and prioritized Jey, as he is becoming more aggressive and currently walking down the path of Roman Reigns, which is not appreciated by Big Jim.Also, Jimmy Uso appears to be friends with LA Knight, whom Roman and Jey both dislike. This may contribute to another reason behind the behaviour of the Head of the Table towards one-half of the Usos.Meanwhile, these cracks in the OG Bloodline are already visible, and the Visionary will not hesitate to take advantage of them.