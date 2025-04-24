Roman Reigns to bring WWE Legend back after 633 days to battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns has suffered a hurtful betrayal at the hands of Paul Heyman. The Wiseman aligned with Seth Rollins and later Bron Breakker over WrestleMania weekend to shock the universe. The OTC may now need an ally on WWE RAW.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to join forces with Seth Rollins. On the following episode of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker joined the villainous alliance to assault The Tribal Chief and The Best in the World. The babyfaces may need an ally to fight off the new alliance.

Considering Roman may not trust CM Punk after he stole his special counsel, he could try to contact his arch-rival and former Paul Heyman client, Brock Lesnar. The two concluded their longtime rivalry at SummerSlam 2022, after which they haven't interacted with each other.

Lesnar also faced a betrayal from Paul Heyman a few years ago, making it a common factor between the two. This might mean there is a chance of a potential alliance between two of the most bitter rivals of the generation.

Brock Lesnar's last match was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes, so it will be 633 days since his last WWE appearance when RAW arrives next week. If the stars align, fans could witness potentially the strongest alliance in history.

However, it should be noted that Brock Lesnar will likely not return anytime soon, with his name getting involved in controversial allegations surrounding Vince McMahon. Unless those allegations are proven false, his potential return to unite with Roman Reigns is just a speculation.

Who else could support Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW?

Apart from The Tribal Chief, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker also attacked CM Punk on the latest episode of WWE RAW. So while tensions will still exist between the stars, Reigns and Punk could partner up to fight their common enemies.

Roman Reigns could also try to bring in allies from the past to ensure he gets the upper hand in the ongoing feud. The most obvious names that come to mind are the likes of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn, who were members of the Original Bloodline.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between Roman and Jey, considering that the latter is now the World Heavyweight Champion.

We must say that the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown will certainly feature what fans like to call "cinema."

