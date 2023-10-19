Roman Reigns can bring a new member to defeat LA Knight at Crown Jewel: Why it is possible

Roman Reigns and LA Knight will likely lock horns at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The two superstars were involved in a heated exchange of words on the season premiere of SmackDown, which seemingly planted the seeds for their first-ever encounter.

Over the past year, Reigns' matches have seen controversial finishes, and his potential bout against LA Knight in Saudi Arabia could be no different. A new member of The Bloodline might make a surprise debut at Crown Jewel to help The Tribal Chief.

The name in question is none other than NXT Superstar and The Rock's daughter, Ava. The 22-year-old is connected to Roman Reigns and the members of The Bloodline as she is a member of the Anoa'i family. Hence, Crown Jewel could be the perfect place for her main roster debut.

Ava could side with The Bloodline upon her arrival and make a bold statement. Solo Sikoa pulled off a similar thing when he shocked the world by debuting at Clash at the Castle 2022 to help The Tribal Chief retain his title.

Many believe Ava would join Roman Reigns' group sooner or later. It is noteworthy that Paul Heyman was spotted backstage in NXT chatting with the upstart while showing "The Bloodline" text written on his phone cover.

The NXT segment fueled the speculation of her joining the heel faction on SmackDown.

Will Roman Reigns lose his gold at Crown Jewel?

The Tribal Chief is currently walking on the path of glory, having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 1100 days. Therefore, he looks unstoppable on the blue brand.

LA Knight, who is reported to face Roman Reigns at WWE's upcoming premium live event Crown Jewel, will seemingly suffer the same fate that all Reigns' title challengers have faced over the past few years.

The Tribal Chief will most likely defeat The Megastar on November 4. Hence, the possibility of Reigns losing at the upcoming show is very low, as WWE reportedly has huge plans for him.

The Undisputed Universal Champion is rumored to walk into The Showcase of The Immortals next year with his gold. Hence, Knight might not be the man to end Reigns' triumphant run.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches