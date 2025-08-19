Roman Reigns' Clash in Paris opponent to be changed at the very last minute? Chances explored

After missing last week's episode, Roman Reigns made his return on this week's WWE RAW and immediately put The Vision on notice. In the closing moments of the show, OTC1 challenged Bronson Reed for a match at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.While Reigns may look to exact revenge on the self-proclaimed Tribal Thief for his recent actions, fans might see a surprising twist being introduced at the last minute. Paul Heyman could change Roman Reigns' opponent for the European event.Provided that Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed becomes official for August 31, one glaring omission from the event, despite being on a dominant run recently, would be Bron Breakker. It looks like The Dog of WWE may have to sit out of Clash in Paris due to having no clear direction or opponent. However, this could change at the last minute if The Oracle intervenes and introduces Breakker as Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming spectacle, potentially replacing Bronson Reed.While all signs point to OTC1 locking horns with the Australian star, this potential scenario may come as a surprise for Reigns as well as the WWE Universe, leading to the highly anticipated showdown between The Head of the Table and The Dog of WWE on August 31.The chances of this potential scenario unfolding increased after what went down on this week's RAW. Breakker squared off against Jey Uso in an Extreme Rules Match in the main event. At the end, after a chaotic bout, The Dog of WWE was pinned by The YEET Master, thanks to Roman Reigns' timely assist. This loss may not sit well with Breakker, and he could be looking to exact revenge on OTC1.Known for his strategic planning, Paul Heyman could sense an opportunity to remove Roman Reigns from the equation by unleashing an irate Bron Breakker on him at Clash in Paris. Hence, while Reigns may be preparing to face Bronson Reed, Heyman could unveil Breakker as The Tribal Chief's opponent at the last minute. That said, this is just speculation.A potential Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker match at Clash in Paris may not sit well with Bronson ReedBronson Reed has used unusual tactics in the last few weeks to play mind games with The Head of the Table. Besides being taken out by The Vision on multiple occasions, OTC1 is also down two pairs of sneakers, courtesy of The Auszilla.If Reed is replaced by Breakker at the last minute, it may create tension among the faction members. Reed may not appreciate Breakker being prioritized over him. This could plant the seeds of The Auszilla's eventual removal from The Vision.A high-profile singles match against Roman Reigns at a premium live event is a massive opportunity for any superstar. Hence, if this potential opportunity gets taken away from Bronson Reed, who has found unusual ways to push Reigns' buttons, it might not sit well with the Australian star. At this point, it is mere conjecture.