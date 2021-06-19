Roman Reigns sends a threatening message to Rey Mysterio following his dominant victory

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crushed Rey Mysterio in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match on SmackDown. Rey came out tonight looking to exact revenge upon the Tribal Chief for hurting his son Dominik. Unfortunately, he came up short as Roman Reigns left him as a heap on the ground before wishing him a "Happy Father's Day".

Following his dominant victory, Roman Reigns sent Rey Mysterio a threatening message on Twitter.

"Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring…You’ll acknowledge me," tweeted Roman Reigns.

It certainly was a one-sided affair by Roman Reigns towards the end of what was an incredible match. Rey Mysterio will have no choice but to acknowledge the Head of the Table once he returns to SmackDown.

What is next for Roman Reigns?

At this point, it looks like there is almost no one on SmackDown who can take on Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion is an indomitable force, and no one knows who can stand up to him.

This raises the question as to what exactly WWE has planned for Roman Reigns in the coming months.

It is believed that Roman Reigns' opponents for WWE's biggest pay-per-views - SummerSlam and WrestleMania - could be John Cena and The Rock. Fully aware of the development, the Tribal Chief sent a message to both men, cautioning them from coming back to WWE.

“I’m a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I would stay on set."@WWERomanReigns on why @TheRock should stick to Hollywood 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KtGMmzxtDE — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 16, 2021

The idea is to have Roman Reigns face John Cena at SummerSlam before eventually having the family face-off between himself and The Rock at WrestleMania.

Who do you think Roman Reigns' next opponent should be? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

