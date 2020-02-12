Roman Reigns comments on UFC fighter Jon Jones' desire to join WWE

Roman Reigns and Jon Jones

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently revealed that he would love to transition to the WWE, and now WWE Superstars have commented on his desire to step into their ring.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Roman Reigns said that he there's no one better than him in a WWE ring, and that he would be very comfortable being in the ring with the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

"Oh, for sure, man. Someone like Jon Jones, I mean, if you're going to step in the WWE ring, you're most likely going to want to step in there with the big dog.

"It would be a hell of a fight. But when it comes to the squared circle, I don't think there's anybody better in the world [than me]. So, yeah, I feel very comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones."

Jones is the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, winning the title after defeating Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. The 32-year-old had recently revealed that he would one day move to WWE and that the transition to pro wrestling was inevitable.

If he does join WWE, he will join the likes of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Cain Velasquez in the list of noted Superstars who have switched from MMA to WWE.

