Roman Reigns to compete in his first match on WWE RAW after 196 days against 36-year-old star? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns stunned the WWE Universe with his massive return on last week's edition of RAW. The OTC hasn't been featured on weekly programming after being brutally assaulted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the red brand after WrestleMania 41. Now that Reigns has finally made his comeback, he might look to have his first match on the Monday night show in 196 days.

Ad

The last time Reigns was in action on the red brand was on the January 6 episode of RAW, where he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat to regain the Ula Fala. That said, the former Undisputed WWE Champion hasn't competed on the show since then, and that might change tonight. In a massive possibility, he could challenge Bronson Reed to a match in the main event.

Ad

Trending

It will be interesting to note that the 36-year-old star is a member of Seth Rollins' faction, which took out Roman Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC has not forgotten about that as he attacked Reed and Breakker upon his return last week. Despite not being affiliated with the stable at the time of the incident, the Aus-Zilla could be a victim of Reigns' simmering resentment tonight.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point, and no match has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see the turn of events tonight on RAW.

Ad

Roman Reigns to dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 instead of CM Punk?

Gunther is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. The Second City Saint won Gauntlet match to secure a title shot against The Ring General at the forthcoming PLE.

While Punk is the firm favorite to win the bout, in a shocking twist, Roman Reigns could attack the Chicago native before the championship bout and take his place in the match. Triple H could book him for the win and have him crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Interestingly, this could be part of a blockbuster storyline for a potential feud between the OTC and CM Punk.

That said, this angle is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE