Roman Reigns to confront major WWE star on the RAW before WrestleMania 41? It's NOT Seth Rollins or CM Punk!

Roman Reigns is set to collide in a massive triple-threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 41. On the last RAW episode ahead of the Show of Shows, Reigns is set to make an appearance, and fans will no doubt be on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals, rather than confronting Seth Rollins and CM Punk, the OTC could confront his cousin, Jey Uso. The latter is set to collide with Gunther in a singles battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the excitement among fans for that match is at an all-time high.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso share a lot of history, and it is undoubtedly true that Jey getting into the main event scene and making a name for himself in the singles division involved a lot of effort from the OTC. While Jey Uso has used his hard work to get to the World Title scene and win the Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns boosted his career during the Bloodline storyline to make this possible.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jey Uso has a lot of rage for Gunther after what he did to Jimmy Uso a couple of weeks ago on RAW, and he has been showing signs of demotivation as well as doubts just a week away from the show.

Roman Reigns could come face-to-face with Jey to motivate his cousin and add confidence in him to help him stay calm and get his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. While Reigns could confront Rollins and Punk as well in a different segment, an interaction with Jey Uso would clearly make headlines all around the globe.

Ad

Roman Reigns explained how his real-life relationship with Jey Uso plays on-screen

Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso have had multiple interactions on camera over the past few years and have managed to make headlines every time they did.

During an appearance at Bloomberg's Power Players Conference a few months ago, Reigns addressed how his real relation with Main Event Jey Uso plays on camera. The star stated that his interactions and real-life relationship help him connect with his cousin well.

Ad

"It's kind of...you have to have this little perfect threshold of mixing both, you know? Because you want to be able to tap. I'm talking to Jey [Uso], who in real life's name is Josh, grew up with Joe, we grew up together. We have all this chemistry. Our relationship is a lifetime of stuff. So to be able to tap into that, I have to still be present within who I am. But then I have to also sway it towards the performance and what the story is. So, I can connect into very real emotions I've had with Josh and then deliver them as Roman to Jey. If that makes sense. I think I confused the whole room." [0:01 - 0:42]

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are not expected to cross paths in any way anytime soon, time will tell what WWE has in store for both men in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More