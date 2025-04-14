Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite; Paul Heyman drops a bombshell? 4 Possible twists during The OTC's appearance on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is set to make history once again as he headlines Night One of WrestleMania 41 this year. The show is just around the corner, and the excitement for WrestleMania has been off the charts. Some of the biggest matches and storylines are set to be featured at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and one of them is the triple-threat between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

The triple-threat match between the three stars is set to be the main event of Night One at the Show of Shows, and the match is expected to make headlines. With Paul Heyman involved as well, the storyline has turned out to be very intriguing over the past few weeks.

Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41, and some massive twists and turns could get the fans more excited for the triple-threat match. Let's check out a few twists that are possible on RAW this week.

#4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite to deliver a double powerbomb

The OTC and The Visionary have a lot of heat with each other. However, their hatred for CM Punk has been at an all-time high, and they won't mind helping each other out to take down the Best in the World.

The former Shield brothers could make a momentary reunion to deliver a double powerbomb to CM Punk through the announce table after a brawl breaks out between the three massive names. A potential reunion would make headlines around the globe and elevate the excitement among fans for their match.

#3. Seth Rollins unleashes an assault from behind

Seth Rollins has been an underdog in this entire storyline. Though the former World Heavyweight Champion is one of the biggest names in the industry, he has no history with Paul Heyman, and the issues between Punk and Reigns related to the WWE Hall of Famer have sidelined the Visionary to some extent.

This week's RAW is also expected to feature Reigns and Punk arguing over Paul Heyman. This is when Rollins could strike and unleash an assault on both Reigns and Punk to take them down and stand tall, sending a powerful message ahead of the big event.

#2. Roman Reigns destroys CM Punk and turns heel

The OTC has been frustrated over the fact that Paul Heyman has switched sides and joined CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania 41. While the WWE Hall of Famer has kept stating that this alliance with Punk is just for the Grandest Stage of Them All, Reigns will undoubtedly have a lot in mind.

In frustration, Reigns could unleash an assault and destroy CM Punk during the segment, eventually turning heel. This would make headlines and would elevate the excitement among fans for the triple-threat match.

#1. Paul Heyman announces he is no longer Roman Reigns' Wiseman

Paul Heyman has clearly stated that his being in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41 is a long story and is the favor he owed to the Best in the World. However, Roman Reigns might not want Heyman to come back to him after the massive betrayal, which the Hall of Famer also knows.

This week on WWE RAW, Heyman could announce that he has ended his terms with the OTC and decided to align with the Second City Saint in an official manner. This could add more frustration for Reigns and lead to a much more exciting match at WrestleMania. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for all three stars next.

