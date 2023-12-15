Roman Reigns' cousin to join AEW? Analyzing possibility after being spotted with Tony Khan

Roman Reigns' cousins usually end up in WWE, where the family has produced several legendary stars. Could the trend end if a Bloodline member joins rival Tony Khan's AEW?

Several members of the Anoa'i wrestling family, like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, have had decorated careers in WWE. The Tribal Chief has cemented his name as one of the Greatest of All Time with his 1000+ days reign as a World Champion. While he actively uses his cousins to ensure victory, could one of the brothers join the rival promotion?

This name is none other than Zilla Fatu. The upstart wrestler recently took to Twitter to share photos of himself with top AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Nick Wayne, and Tony Khan. The photos teased his signing with All Elite Wrestling, so the move is certainly possible.

Expand Tweet

It's not like Zilla Fatu will keep his career restricted to AEW if he does sign with Tony Khan's promotion. Somewhere down the line, he may join his cousins in Titanland. His signing with the rival promotion isn't confirmed yet, but it's possible.

What if Roman Reigns' cousin Zilla Fatu chooses WWE over Tony Khan's AEW?

Expand Tweet

While Zilla Fatu's potential signing with Tony Khan's promotion may be a good move to start his mainstream career, Triple H's promotion is where he will seemingly shine more. He is the son of the late great Umaga, so the WWE Universe will love to see Fatu carry on his father's legacy.

Just like Solo Sikoa shocked the world by debuting and helping Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Fatu could appear during an important match featuring The Tribal Chief to handle The Bloodline's business.

Currently, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Randy Orton all want a shot at The Head of The Table and pose a serious threat to the monumental title reign. The Bloodline is currently weaker than ever, with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn out of the group. Zilla's potential debut could help The Tribal Chief secure victory at WrestleMania 40.

Again, this isn't confirmed and is just speculation. Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling.

Where do you think Zilla Fatu will end up? Sound off in the comments section.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.