Roman Reigns to create an interesting milestone after 10 years at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated stars in WWE, having been part of multiple SummerSlam PLEs in the past. From headlining the show to winning championships, he has accomplished several things at this event. However, Reigns could be marching forward to create another unique milestone at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.The OTC made his return last week and went right after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He is expected to be part of a tag team match at SummerSlam this year. And if he does, it would mark an interesting milestone. Exactly ten years ago at SummerSlam 2015, Roman Reigns competed in a tag team match when he teamed up with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) to take on The Wyatt Family.The Tribal Chief has primarily been a singles competitor in recent years, especially as a top star, headlining many major shows. Hence, Reigns competing in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025 will be a remarkable milestone, highlighting a unique decade-long gap for him in tag team action at one of WWE's biggest premium live events.Well, the exact ten-year gap adds a unique element, which WWE often emphasizes for storytelling purposes. Although it's not an accomplishment, such anniversaries are frequently highlighted as milestones in WWE to engage fans with historical context. However, it is only possible if the OTC competes in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.Adam Pearce might finally make this match official on tonight's episode of RAW, as SummerSlam is just two weeks away. Roman Reigns could team up with Jey Uso to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the annual extravaganza.Roman Reigns to go on a hiatus after SummerSlam 2025?Roman Reigns' appearances in WWE have become extremely rare in recent years. He has been making very limited appearances on the shows due to his part-time schedule. Although the OTC did return last week after almost three months, his stay on RAW would possibly remain short-lived.He is expected to go on a hiatus again after competing at SummerSlam this year. Reigns is scheduled to work on a Hollywood project in August. The former Universal Champion will reportedly play the character Akuma in the live-action Street Fighter movie.The film's production is set to begin next month in Australia, and Roman Reigns will seemingly remain occupied with it. His Hollywood obligations may not allow him to make appearances in WWE. Hence, there is a strong chance that he will disappear from WWE television after SummerSlam.However, the OTC is expected to return before Survivor Series: WarGames. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming time and what the future holds for Reigns.