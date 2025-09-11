Roman Reigns to crown the new Tribal Chief at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025? Chances explored

Roman Reigns was brutally ambushed at WWE Clash in Paris by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Amid his absence, The Usos reunited to continue the OG Bloodline vs. Vision feud.However, in a shocking twist that occurred last week, Jey Uso speared LA Knight after The Megastar came to the aid of The Usos. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's actions have sparked discussion among the WWE Universe about a potential heel turn. Interestingly enough, Jey decided to Spear Knight after taking advice from his cousin, Reigns, who told The Yeet Man to put himself first before others. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Wrestlepalooza, The Usos will face Reed and Breakker in a tag team match. In a shocking twist, the returning OTC could finally crown Jey as the new Tribal Chief and become his advisor/wiseman. While the chances of Reigns returning at Wrestlepalooza are quite slim, it's not fully out of the question. It remains to be seen whether WWE decides to solidify Jey's heel turn, considering he is one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster.Bill Apter on Jey Uso possibly turning heel by betraying his brother Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestlepaloozaBill Apter spoke about a potential Jey Uso heel turn, stating that he might turn his back on Jimmy Uso at Wrestlepalooza.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter predicted Jey to betray his brother during the Tag Team Match at the PLE. He said:&quot;It looks like Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso may, will wrestle those two (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) of course, I believe at WrestlePalooza. But it looks like they may split up before anything happens. It looks like Jey Uso might dirty attack his brother during that match. They are having severe problems with LA Knight in the middle here, and it looked like Jey Uso was not very happy and he may be turning heel.&quot;It remains to be seen what Jey has in mind for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE.