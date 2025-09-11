Roman Reigns to crown the new Tribal Chief at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025? Chances explored

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 11, 2025 17:56 GMT
Roman Reigns choking out Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns choking out Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns was brutally ambushed at WWE Clash in Paris by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Amid his absence, The Usos reunited to continue the OG Bloodline vs. Vision feud.

Ad

However, in a shocking twist that occurred last week, Jey Uso speared LA Knight after The Megastar came to the aid of The Usos. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's actions have sparked discussion among the WWE Universe about a potential heel turn. Interestingly enough, Jey decided to Spear Knight after taking advice from his cousin, Reigns, who told The Yeet Man to put himself first before others.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At Wrestlepalooza, The Usos will face Reed and Breakker in a tag team match. In a shocking twist, the returning OTC could finally crown Jey as the new Tribal Chief and become his advisor/wiseman.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

While the chances of Reigns returning at Wrestlepalooza are quite slim, it's not fully out of the question. It remains to be seen whether WWE decides to solidify Jey's heel turn, considering he is one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster.

Ad

Bill Apter on Jey Uso possibly turning heel by betraying his brother Jimmy Uso at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Bill Apter spoke about a potential Jey Uso heel turn, stating that he might turn his back on Jimmy Uso at Wrestlepalooza.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter predicted Jey to betray his brother during the Tag Team Match at the PLE. He said:

Ad
"It looks like Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso may, will wrestle those two (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) of course, I believe at WrestlePalooza. But it looks like they may split up before anything happens. It looks like Jey Uso might dirty attack his brother during that match. They are having severe problems with LA Knight in the middle here, and it looked like Jey Uso was not very happy and he may be turning heel."

It remains to be seen what Jey has in mind for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications