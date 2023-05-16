Roman Reigns' current rival could dethrone top champion in WWE very soon

Roman Reigns will look to add more gold to his collection as he and Solo Sikoa are set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions. Chances are they will defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

However, things wouldn't be too bad for Owens and Zayn, even if they lose to Reigns and Sikoa. The latter, in particular, has an exciting future no matter what happens in Saudi Arabia. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have a readymade storyline for them, which stemmed from their current issue with The Bloodline.

With Roman Reigns on the phone, Paul Heyman cut a deal with Imperium on RAW for them to take Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens out. As a result, the European trio ensured the Undisputed Tag Team Champions lost their match against The Judgment Day this week. Gunther's run-in with Zayn at the end influenced the outcome.

That moment could mark the first sign of a legendary feud between the two for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is a dominant villain, with no end in sight to his title reign. However, there may be no bigger threat to The Ring General in his current form than Sami Zayn, fresh off yet another falling out with Kevin Owens.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion would be a great choice to topple the Austrian thanks to his grit and lovable personality. WWE needs to capitalize on that one moment from RAW and build to an eventual showdown between Gunther and Zayn once his team with KO is over.

So, the former Honorary Uce may very well become a singles champion off the back of his epic storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Sami could just end another superstar's record-breaking title reign.

Gunther's eventual defeat could be as big as Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WWE has done a magnificent job building Gunther to the point where he is as much of a "final boss" as Roman Reigns. The Austrian's dominance could reach another level by the time he loses the Intercontinental Championship, whether to Sami Zayn or somebody else.

Gunther losing will definitely be a monumental moment, especially if Zayn gets the job done. It has the potential to cause more buzz than The Tribal Chief's eventual downfall, depending on WWE's choices to dethrone both champions. Perhaps, The Ring General could be the one to finally take Reigns down!

Whose eventual defeat are you more excited for - Gunther or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

