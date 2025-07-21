  • home icon
  Roman Reigns to destroy Jey Uso after WWE RAW return; turn heel again? Possibility analyzed

By Love Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:42 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reunited last week on RAW.
Roman Reigns' WWE return has already shaken the entire landscape of Monday Night RAW. Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed need to find a way to take down the Original Tribal Chief as soon as possible. The Head of the Table is back to take revenge on Seth Rollins' faction, as they laid him out on RAW after WrestleMania.

Besides the return of the Only Tribal Chief, an OG Bloodline reunion also unfolded when Roman shook hands with Jey Uso after rescuing him. This indicates that the former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently portraying a babyface character within the company.

Meanwhile, in a potential twist, Reigns might turn heel once again and could destroy Jey Uso on RAW. This could be the consequence of the former world champion's actions on last week's show when he hugged CM Punk and checked him after the post-match assault by Seth Rollins' alliance.

It's worth noting that the OTC refused to shake hands with the Voice of the Voiceless on RAW last week. This shows that the OG Bloodline leader has no soft spot for Punk. This is especially after he used his favor before WrestleMania to get the Wiseman on his side.

Jey Uso showing empathy for Punk might backfire on him, as Roman Reigns could turn on the 39-year-old star. The Original Tribal Chief might probably address this on tonight's RAW and clear his intention to stay away from the Voice of the Voiceless.

Despite this, if the YEET Master continues to help the Best in the World, Reigns might not hesitate to turn heel once again and destroy the Samoan twin. It will be interesting to see how the storyline will unfold in tonight's edition of the red brand as the OTC is back on television.

Roman Reigns has already been dominating WWE RAW since his return

The return of the former Undisputed WWE Champion has already proved beneficial for WWE. Reigns is doing impressively in merchandise selling on WWE Shop. Additionally, his newest collectible - the Tribal Chief Championship- is also putting up great numbers.

WWE has already announced that Roman will be part of RAW tonight, and ticket sales are going up dramatically.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is a nearly sold-out show, with very few tickets available as per Ticketmaster.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

