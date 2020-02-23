Roman Reigns discloses why he broke kayfabe during his announcement about Leukemia

The 'Big Dog' knew the influence he has over his fans

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is one of the most inspiring personalities to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. His victory over Leukemia helped gave belief to fans all over the world.

Last year, when the 'Big Dog' had to take hiatus from the company for his treatment, he addressed the WWE Universe and broke the kayfabe while disclosing the details of his long-term struggle against the disease.

The former Universal Champion went into the details of the said incident during his appearance on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump and revealed why he decided to step out of character. Talking about his emotional speech, Reigns said,

"There have been so many instances and scenarios where they get to see Roman and Joe. I felt like being on television the past six or seven years straight, you become invested in people - you build a relationship and connection with people. I just didn't want to lie. I didn't want people to make up stories of what I was doing or where I was going. I just wanted to be truthful and let the world know what was going on with me."

"If there was anyone who could take a shred of hope and take my story and use it as strength, or experience, then I thought that would be the best use of what was going on. I just wanted to utilize the platform I had with my fanbase and help anyone who was going through that." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

After beating cancer, Reigns returned to WWE and has been involved in interesting feuds ever since. He is now set to face King Corbin in a Steel Cage match at WWE Super ShowDown this week and is expected to end their rivalry at the upcoming PPV.

