Roman Reigns' dominance helps WWE make over $400M? Analyzing the resurrection

Roman Reigns has proven himself as one of the biggest draws for WWE since becoming The Tribal Chief. Currently, he holds the Undisputed Championship and is on a record-setting reign as champion. Talking about his upcoming match, Reigns is scheduled to face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023.

Along with being one of the top merchandise sellers in the company, it seems like the dominance of the Tribal Chief has played a pivotal role in WWE's Quarter 2 earnings, reaching $400 million. Recently, WWE revealed its Q2 earnings, where the company gained revenue of $410.3 million, marking a 25% increase from the previous quarter.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



- Revenue was $410.3 million, an increase of 25%.

- Each PLE set global unique viewership records.

- Live Events revenue increased 51% over the prior year period.

Not only did the company excel in revenue generation, but it also set unique global viewership records. Additionally, WWE experienced a remarkable 51% increase in live events compared to the previous year. The attendance of North American Live Events also rose by 45%, resulting in an average attendance of 9,870.

As we all know, Roman Reigns is not solely responsible for the increase in revenue generated by the company. However, it's hard to deny that Roman Reigns' persona as the Tribal Chief is one of the biggest contributors to WWE's revenue. Even before the pandemic era, the company hadn't experienced any such growth, especially in terms of its monetary benefits.

The ongoing success of the Bloodline saga is also evident through the record-breaking views it garners on social media platforms and its positive impact on SmackDown's viewership.

Is Roman Reigns' dominance ending at SummerSlam 2023?

Roman Reigns is not only set to put his Undisputed Championship on the line, but also his position as the Tribal Chief represented by the Ula Fala. The reason behind his dominance will be on the line, as a loss would end his historic championship reign, which currently stands at more than 1060+ days.

For those unaware, Jey Uso has already pinned Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023, marking the end of his historic undefeated streak in the company. Additionally, Reigns is currently not scheduled for the next three premium live events, including Fastlane 2023, Payback 2023, and Survivor Series 2023. This has led fans to believe that SummerSlam could potentially bring a major upset, with Jey possibly dethroning the Tribal Chief.

However, it will be interesting to see what happens at the Biggest Party of the Summer, as the end of the Bloodline saga seems to be on the horizon.