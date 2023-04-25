Roman Reigns to drop one of two titles at Night of Champions? Here's what the future could hold

The emergence of a new WWE World Championship on RAW has got fans thinking that Roman Reigns could lose one of his titles at Night of Champions 2023. However, this may not be the case.

On the April 26 edition of Monday Night RAW, Triple H made a huge announcement, revealing the new World Heavyweight Championship. He also announced that the new champion would be crowned at Night of Champions 2023.

Fans who haven't watched RAW might think that the new title will affect The Tribal Chief's reign, but that is not the case. Triple H made it clear that Roman Reigns will carry the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to whichever brand he gets drafted into, and the new World Heavyweight Champion will be determined on the other brand.

This means that The Head of the Table will not lose one of his titles and will seemingly go on to complete 1000 days as a world champion in the promotion. As he is set to complete the milestone on the day of WWE Night of Champions 2023, him debuting a new title to replace the Undisputed Championship is not out of the question. It could be a great opportunity to replace the two titles with a single belt.

Roman Reigns could defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night of Champions 2023

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions 🎯 https://t.co/QmiTG6OsSF

Night of Champions used to be an annual Premium Live Event that was discontinued in the last few years. The event generally features all the championships in the company being defended on the same night.

If the company plans to continue the trend, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship on May 27. If he defends the titles successfully, he will go on to complete 1000-plus days as the world champion.

As of now, there is no hint regarding the challenger. If Cody Rhodes defeats Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023, he could face The Head of the Table on May 27. The company could also book another top babyface like Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre to be the challenger, or fans could see a returning star or a debutant fill the spot.

Could a legendary Superstar finally return after 300-plus days to dethrone Roman Reigns? Find out right here.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes