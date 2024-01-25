Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble. While the current belief is that he will retain the title, there could be a major twist in the story. The Tribal Chief could be in for a shock of a lifetime if Bloodline member Solo Sikoa turns on Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Despite being named the Tribal Heir by Reigns, Solo Sikoa has disappointed The Tribal Chief lately. It is possible that Sikolo tries to help Reigns during the match at Royal Rumble but fumbles, leading to him getting annoyed and lashing out. Sikoa is not one to take disrespect lightly and could then attack Reigns, helping Randy Orton pick up the win.

The Enforcer could then reveal that he is no longer associated with Roman Reigns and has switched his loyalty to the ''real Head of the Table'' - The Rock. With rumors of The Rock returning for a match at WrestleMania 40, he could team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Cody Rhodes would also be able to 'finish the story' by facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship.

The Rock is interested in competing at WrestleMania 40, possibly against Roman Reigns

According to a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer said that as of today, The Brahma Bull has not officially committed to participating in WrestleMania 40. However, there is a strong desire on his part to be part of the event. While the possibility of The Rock making a comeback to The Grandest Stage of Them All is being considered, it has not been confirmed as of now.

Coinciding with WWE's significant partnership announcement with Netflix, it was revealed that day that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had been named as one of the Board of Directors of TKO Group Holdings.

In addition to this appointment, the renowned Hollywood actor has gained complete ownership of his trademarked name, "The Rock," and has engaged in a fresh services and merchandising agreement with the company.

Will Roman Reigns retain his Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2024? Shoot in the comment section.