Roman Reigns to face 7-time champion in a WrestleMania rematch? Exploring the possibility

As of this writing, Roman Reigns has conquered nearly every aspect of the wrestling business. Earlier this month, Reigns retained his status as the Only Tribal Chief and later made it to the cover of WWE 2K25. So, if there is anything left for Reigns to conquer, it's the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While Reigns is someone who would love to pursue the title, there is a chance he could be stopped by a seven-time champion. This stopping could then lead to The Tribal Chief facing this former champion at WrestleMania 41. The superstar who could stop Reigns is Drew McIntyre.

Of late, McIntyre has made his ambition to boss The Bloodline clear. While The Scottish Warrior is currently feuding with other members of The Bloodline, his ultimate goal is to reach Roman Reigns. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him fight Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

If this match is made, it would be a rematch since McIntyre and Reigns faced each other at WrestleMania 35. In that match, which took place in 2019, Reigns defeated McIntyre. Hence, WrestleMania 41 could be an event where the latter is finally able to take revenge.

Roman Reigns seemingly took a shot at Cody Rhodes in a recent interview

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will go down in the history books of sports entertainment. These two superstars faced each other over two consecutive WrestleManias and made history. While they both won one match each, it seems like the animosity between them isn't over.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Reigns seemingly took a shot at The American Nightmare. Reigns, 39, said that Rhodes was most relevant when he was a part of The Bloodline story. Expanding on his answer, the Tribal Chief said:

“Cody’s a great champion; he beat me, so he’s gotta be, right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better because it’s a competition, and there’s no sabotage, no bull**it, behind the scenes type stuff. The cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me, then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven."

It's worth noting that while Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were arch-rivals, the two teamed up at Bad Blood last year to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. In what was a hard-fought match, Reigns and Rhodes successfully beat Sikoa and Fatu.

