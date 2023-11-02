Roman Reigns' feud to kickstart another rivalry soon? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns has quite the record for Crown Jewel. He main evented the premium live event in 2021 against Brock Lesnar and in 2022 with Logan Paul. He's scheduled to take on LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

It must be noted that Saudi Arabia's show is more focused on top-notch entertainment and high-profile matches rather than focusing on developing storylines. However, the premium live event can create a new storyline altogether. It so happens that there's an opportunity brewing for a great rivalry at Crown Jewel 2023.

Considering Logan Paul is rather famous with the Saudi Arabian crowd. He's already scheduled for a match against Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Nevertheless, he did lose to The Tribal Chief last year and can try to avenge himself during Reigns' match against LA Knight.

If The Maverick tries to interfere in the match, it's possible Solo Sikoa will try to stop him. While Paul's interference will likely not impact the bout's result, it can kickstart a rivalry between The Enforcer and The Maverick.

Furthermore, this will finally give The Enforcer the chance to work on his singles run. His very first singles match for a premium live event is scheduled against John Cena for Crown Jewel 2023.

Roman Reigns' possible post-Crown Jewel plans revealed

The Tribal Chief has been working a very different schedule as compared to other champions. He has made limited appearances and even skipped a couple of premium live events.

On the other hand, champions such as Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley have been constantly present for live shows, even though The Eradicator has had limited title matches. As per reports, The Tribal Chief will take a hiatus following Crown Jewel 2023 and will again be seen in 2024.

Given his limited title defenses and schedule, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch took a shot at The Tribal Chief about the same during the recent episode of RAW.

"In the span of 42 days, I was able to defend my title more times then Rhea has all year, more than Roman Reigns has all year.”

Expand Tweet

She isn't the only one who has pointed out Roman Reigns' representation of the title on WWE TV. Previously, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had done the same!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think