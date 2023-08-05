Roman Reigns to fight top star? – 4 things that could happen to Solo Sikoa following his defiance on WWE SmackDown 

This week's WWE SmackDown was a big show. The women's division got a good spotlight with seven stars getting major focus. Additionally, LA Knight defeated Sheamus to a massive ovation from the attending audience.

Of course, the biggest highlight of the blue brand continues to be The Bloodline saga. This week didn't feature Roman Reigns, but Jey Uso, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa kept the storyline moving.

During a segment with Paul and Jey, Solo came out to join the party. Uso attempted to get through to his younger brother and point out Roman's manipulation. When Heyman tried to interject and talk to Sikoa on his own, Solo refused.

Solo went on to lose to Jey in the main event of the program. With a loss under his belt, and a clear example of defiance towards Paul Heyman, what will happen next? This article will look at a handful of ways things may go.

Below are four situations that could happen to Solo Sikoa following his defiance on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He may have to fight Roman Reigns as punishment

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline has been one of WWE's most dominant factions for years. As a testament to how great the stable is, the group has lost three members this year, and a claim can still be made to it being the single most dominant one going today.

This, of course, primarily comes down to the leader. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the biggest star in the wrestling world. His leadership and talent has made The Bloodline what it is. Unfortunately, his manner of leading isn't always morally righteous.

Reigns is known for abusing his family members and stablemates. After Solo failed to defeat Jey and defied Paul, which likely means he defied Roman, a punishment could be in order. The Tribal Chief could make the younger and less experienced Sikoa fight him to send a message. It may not be a brutal assault, but Reigns may rough Solo up to keep him in line.

#3. Solo Sikoa could help Reigns win at SummerSlam to avoid the proverbial dog house

There's little doubt that Solo Sikoa will be in hot water with Roman Reigns following SmackDown. Still, that doesn't mean things have to go sideways. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have all felt Roman's wrath. Solo would likely prefer to avoid that.

Roman will go one-on-one with Jey at SummerSlam in Tribal Combat. While some WWE fans will write Jey off, there's a very good chance that he can defeat Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Solo, like always, could be the X factor.

Sikoa may want to make ammends for his failures and disobedience on Friday Night SmackDown by helping Reigns defeat Jey. Doing so will put him back in Roman's good graces. Paul Heyman would quickly forgive Solo for his behavior too.

#2. He could move away to WWE RAW to avoid Paul Heyman and his Samoan family

Solo Sikoa on RAW.

The Bloodline drama has been quite intense this year. There's been a lot of manipulation and abuse, both physical and emotional, courtesy of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While Jimmy, Jey and Sami all reacted with violence, another route is possible too.

Solo Sikoa could instead choose to flee. Rather than taking verbal, emotional and even physical punishment from his cousin, the powerful Samoan could instead ask to be transferred to Monday Night RAW.

The red brand has numerous titles and top stars for the talented WWE Superstar to target. He could either fight Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or seek peace and reunite with The Underdog From The Underground. Regardless, bailing on the drama is a possible option.

#1. Solo could be promised the role of the next Tribal Chief to keep his loyalty

Prior to Jey Uso leaving The Bloodline, Paul Heyman claimed that Roman Reigns intended to groom the star to become the next Tribal Chief. Whether that statement is true or not, nobody but Roman and Paul can know for sure. Still, it's an intriguing carrot to dangle.

If Solo Sikoa is showing signs of disobedience and frustration, they could potentially dangle the same carrot in front of the younger Samoan. The WWE veterans could promise Solo a spot as the Tribal Chief once Roman is ready to give up the mantle.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Reigns will be able to offer the position to begin with. Jey Uso hopes to win the Tribal Chiefdom along with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. If he fails to do so, however, Solo could be next in line.

