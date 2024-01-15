Roman Reigns to finally lose his title at WrestleMania 40? Potential hint analyzed 

Roman Reigns is already scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match later this January. For those unaware, the Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024.

Despite having a major challenge in front, it's hard to deny that Reigns still holds a great chance of retaining his title in this match.

However, recently, a potential belief has arisen that The Bloodline Leader might be finally dropping his title at WrestleMania 40. This possibility stems from the latest reports stating the absence of Reigns following the marquee premium live event. The reports state that the Tribal Chief is expected to miss this year's Elimination Chamber and Backlash event despite both being international shows.

Usually, WWE attempts to gain more traction via star power in their shows outside the USA to expand their network. However, the absence of Roman Reigns from these shows sparked the speculation that he might finally lose his Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

Notably, last year the Head of the Table was part of both pre-international and post-international events from WrestleMania, which were Night of Champions and Money in the Bank 2023. Reigns likely absence this time around fuels the speculation of him tumbling the title at Mania and then going on a hiatus which eventually results in his absence at Backlash 2024.

However, it is important to note that there is no official announcement from the company yet regarding the status of Roman Reigns for these two events.

Roman Reigns is set for a major segment on SmackDown next week

WWE has already announced a major segment featuring the Tribal Chief for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The company has confirmed that all the stars of the Fatal four-way Match will share a segment as the upcoming episode of the Blue brand will witness a contract signing for their Royal Rumble showdown.

Post the announcement, fans have been excited about this segment especially considering Reigns' impressive performance in the contract signing events since turning heel.

Besides this, many believe that the heat between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns is also likely to play a crucial role during the contract signing event on Friday night.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold when Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles share the ring at the same time before their ultimate showdown at the Rumble.

