Roman Reigns to be stunned on WWE SmackDown by landscape-changing Nick Aldis announcement? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn't had the best time on SmackDown ever since Nick Aldis took charge of the blue show. The tension between them was visible from the first moment they met, and it continues, considering Aldis booked The Tribal Chief for a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble.

In the coming weeks, Roman Reigns will need to sign the contract for the Fatal Four-Way since Paul Heyman failed to convince Aldis to call off the match. When the time for the contract signing arrives, The Tribal Chief can again take matters into his own hands.

One of Reigns' biggest ace cards is Solo Sikoa. If The Tribal Chief gets The Enforcer to attack or injure one of the other three men in the Fatal Four-Way, it can increase Reigns' chance of winning the match.

However, Nick Aldis will oversee the contract signing next week, and if The Bloodline tries anything, Aldis can make life even more difficult for the Head of the Table.

The last time Reigns interfered in a match, it resulted in a Fatal Four-Way. If he assaults his opponents again, Aldis can decide that Roman Reigns will defend his title in the Men's Royal Rumble match itself.

Even though the chances of putting him against 29 other superstars are bleak, if The Tribal Chief keeps pushing Aldis' buttons, this is very much a possibility on the table!

Jim Cornette gives his opinion about Roman Reigns ambushing superstars in front of Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis didn't actually interfere when The Bloodline ambushed Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at New Year's Revolution. He stood ringside and then informed Paul Heyman about the Fatal Four-Way.

Jim Cornette believes SmackDown's General Manager should have done more than stand ringside during the assault. The veteran said the following on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast:

"To have him [Nick Aldis] stand out there as the authority figure of the program and the General Manager, the guy that's in charge of this TV show and wants to make money with it, and do absolutely nothing while this gang of thugs [The Bloodline] completely destroy his three of his top name stars? Imagine if it was Dana White. There would be some chaos going on."

The former WWE manager continued:

"I'm not saying don't let the heels get heat in front of him, I'm saying don't have him standing out there watching the whole thing and put up with it, and then tell Paul [Heyman] that he's [Roman Reigns] bought himself a four-way.”

Apart from LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton, The Rock returned at WWE Day 1 and teased a possible clash with the Head of the Table!

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here