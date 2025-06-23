Roman Reigns to finally return, Goldberg to be injured? - 4 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight live from Ohio. The show is bound to be a big one, as several major stars and massive matches have already been announced.

For example, both the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring's semifinals will conclude. The winners of each contest will then go on to face Randy Orton and Asuka, respectively, at Night of Champions this Saturday.

Major names, including Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Goldberg, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins, among others, are scheduled for the event. The program will likely be packed with memorable moments, too. With that being said, it isn't clear yet how Monday Night RAW will actually end.

Trending

This article will take a look at a handful of potential endings to RAW tonight. This includes a major title change, a shocking heel turn, and a legend being injured.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Below are four potential endings to this week's WWE RAW.

#4. Bayley could win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She won the prized title by defeating Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, albeit by using underhanded tactics. Still, The Man is the champion.

On WWE Monday Night RAW, Becky will put her newly won title on the line. Big Time Becks will take on Bayley, which has been months in the making. On top of their various issues in the past, Lynch attacked The Role Model and cost Bayley her spot at WrestleMania.

The closing moments of RAW tonight could see Bayley nail Becky with the Rose Plant. From there, she could pin The Man and win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The final shot of RAW being Bayley holding the prestigious title could be a great way to end the show.

#3. Cody Rhodes could turn heel to beat Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

The 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament has been fascinating to watch. The four men to advance to the semifinals were Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. On SmackDown, The Viper defeated Zayn to move on to the finals.

The other semifinal match will take place on WWE RAW tonight. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, longtime friends, will battle it out for the right to face Randy Orton at Night of Champions. The bout could also feature a surprise heel turn.

Cody, who has been frustrated since losing his world title, could shockingly turn heel and cheat to defeat The Yeet Man. If he hits a low blow behind the referee's back, followed by the Cross Rhodes, it would give Cody a new edge ahead of this weekend's Premium Live Event.

#2. Roman Reigns could return and attack Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest WWE stars in history. Over the past decade or so, he has become the face of the company. This is especially true over the last five years or so. Unfortunately, he hasn't been seen for a while.

The Big Dog's most recent appearance happened on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. He tried to get revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman for their WrestleMania betrayal, but Bron Breakker showed up and laid him out. In fact, Roman was hurt by the newly formed stable and hasn't been seen since.

That could change on RAW. The show could end with a segment where Seth Rollins cuts a promo in the ring, only for Roman Reigns to make his return. From there, The Tribal Chief could administer similar pain and misery on Seth, destroying him with various Spears and even perhaps a steel chair. The OTC could then flee before Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker get their hands on him.

#1. Gunther could shockingly injure Goldberg ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Expand Tweet

Gunther is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion again. After losing the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, he went on to regain the championship on Monday Night RAW just a handful of weeks ago.

The Ring General has a major title defense coming up. He will put the title on the line at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in just a few weeks against Goldberg in what will likely be the former World Champion's final match ever.

That match could be delayed, however. Goldberg could appear on RAW tonight, and Gunther could surprisingly attack Da Man. From there, Gunther could injure the legend, thus delaying their bout. This could give Goldberg more time to prepare for the match if he doesn't feel ready, while also providing steam to their story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!