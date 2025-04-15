Roman Reigns to form a new faction with 2 stars, 3 new champions crowned? 4 predictions for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 

We are just days away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41. The two-night spectacle will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, this weekend on April 19 and 20.

Ad

WWE has announced six big bouts for Night Two of WrestleMania 41, which includes four title matches. The closing night will feature stars such as Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and more in action. On that note, here are four bold predictions for Night Two of WrestleMania 41:

#4 Becky Lynch could return to cost Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez a potential win at WWE WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day members could lose their title due to Becky Lynch's potential interference.

Ad

Trending

The Man has been on hiatus since her loss against Liv Morgan last year. However, Big Time Becks, who reportedly signed a new deal with the company months ago, is rumored to return shortly.

The creative team could have Lynch return on the second night of WrestleMania 41. Given she has some unfinished business with Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch could return to cost The Judgment Day a potential win against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

#3 Rhea Ripley could win the Women's World Title and turn heel

Ad

IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, Mami forcing her way into the title match has not gone down well with several fans, who have criticized the creative team for its booking.

The company may use this as an opportunity to turn Ripley heel. Mami has arguably been losing charm as a babyface since her title loss to SKY. Hence, it won't be a bad idea for her to undergo a character change.

Ad

The company could have her prevail over Bianca and IYO to win the Women's World Title before launching a post-match attack on her rivals. The former Judgment Day member could lay waste to both SKY and The EST following the match, turning heel in the process.

#2 Dominik Mysterio could win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. While it could be anybody's game, "Dirty" Dom seems the favorite to win the high-profile encounter.

Ad

The creative team has been teasing Finn Balor's ouster from The Judgment Day over the past few weeks. The company may finally pull the trigger on the same at WrestleMania 41, with Dominik Mysterio pinning Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship.

#1 Roman Reigns could form a new faction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman's relationship has soured. The veteran betrayed the OTC by choosing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41.

Given that, Roman Reigns could recruit a new Wiseman, Rikishi. The WWE legend, who is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, could make his return on the opening night of WrestleMania as Roman's new Wiseman to help the OTC win his match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Ad

Following that, the duo could make their presence felt during the main event of Night Two. As fans must be aware, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in the main event on the closing night.

The title match could see potential interference from The Rock, who could show up to help Cena. Tired of the constant abuse of his powers, Roman Reigns and Rikishi could appear to confront The Final Boss and help Cody Rhodes.

The OTC, along with his new Wiseman, could take out The High Chief, helping The American Nightmare retain his title. The babyface trio could form a new faction to feud with Cena and The Rock in the following days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More