Roman Reigns to form a new faction with 2 stars; 5 title changes? 4 predictions for WWE in April 2025

March 2025 was an eventful month for WWE. From spectacular debuts and returns to high-octane feuds to action-packed encounters, the previous month had it all.

Ad

Aside from that, the company's unprecedented 11-city tour in the UK & Europe last month was also a big success, especially from a commercial viewpoint. Overall, it was a great month for WWE, and the Stamford-based promotion will look to keep the ball rolling in the new month.

The company will host its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 41, on 19 and 20 April and it is the most important time of the year for WWE. Several big things could happen in the promotion this month, which could set the tone for the rest of the year.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE in April 2025:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#4. Bayley could dethrone Lyra Valkyria, only to lose at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming edition of Monday's WWE RAW. The creative team may surprise fans by having The Role Model dethrone the current champion.

If that is indeed the case, Bayley could walk into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Role Model could potentially issue an open challenge at The Show of Shows, only for Becky Lynch to return and confront her.

Ad

The Man, who has been on a hiatus since last year, could make a comeback and dethrone Bayley on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. 3 more title changes

Apart from the Women's Intercontinental Championship changing hands twice, April 2025 could see three more title changes. These potential title changes could happen at WrestleMania 41.

As fans must be aware, Jacob Fatu will lock horns with LA Knight for the United States Title at The Show of Shows. The Samoan Werewolf could defeat The Megastar with the help of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Ad

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at The Showcase of the Immortals. While The Ring General has had the better of The YEET Master in this feud so far, Jey could have the last laugh by defeating the champion at WrestleMania 41.

Aside from that, John Cena will lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, and could trump The American Nightmare due to The Rock's interference. The Final Boss could return at the event to help Cena win a historic 17th World Title.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns could form a new faction

Roman Reigns' trust was betrayed by Paul Heyman on the latest episode of SmackDown as The Wiseman agreed to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. Following the recent turn of events, the OTC could respond by forming a new faction in WWE.

Roman could bring in Rikishi as Paul Heyman's replacement and his new Wiseman. Aside from that, the OTC could also add Hikuleo, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, as his muscle, forming a new faction in the company.

Ad

#1. Brock Lesnar could return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman could help The Best in the World win his first WrestleMania main event by bringing in his former client, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has been on a hiatus since 2023. However, The Beast didn't rule out the possibility of a potential return in his most recent sighting.

Brock Lesnar could return on Heyman's persuasion to help Punk prevail over Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the main event of the opening night of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More