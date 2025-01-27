This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown will be the go-home shows before Royal Rumble 2025. The company has announced a stacked lineup for both shows.

Aside from some power-packed clashes, fans should expect some big things to unfold on the red and blue brand this week, which could set the tone for Royal Rumble.

That said, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week:

#4. Kevin Owens could hit back at Cody Rhodes

The contract signing segment between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, which was hosted by Shawn Michaels, at Saturday Night's Main Event saw The Prizefighter blindside Rhodes before attempting a Piledriver on Michaels. However, the babyface duo got the better of Owens, laying waste to him.

Given how things unfolded, an irate KO could hit back at Cody Rhodes on this week's SmackDown. Given that The American Nightmare will likely retain his title on February 1, fans should expect Owens to stand tall over his opponent this week.

#3. Goldberg could return to confront Gunther on WWE RAW on Netflix

Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Title following a hard-fought win over Jey Uso at SNME. Following that, The Ring General could come face-to-face with his next opponent, Goldberg, on this week's WWE RAW.

Ever since the wrestling veteran and The Ring General had a heated exchange at Bad Blood PLE, there have been murmurs of a potential clash. The creative team could have Goldberg return to confront Gunther on Monday night, laying down the breadcrumbs for a clash.

#2. The Fiend could return to attack The Miz

The Wyatt Sicks were recently moved to SmackDown. While the stable is yet to appear on the blue brand, things could finally change on this week's SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks have been on a hiatus following their loss to The Final Testament. Given that Uncle Howdy was the one to eat the pin, Bo Dallas could ditch the Howdy character and return as The Fiend in honor of his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

The Wyatt Sicks could debut on the blue brand under the leadership of The Fiend to lay waste to The Miz. The A-lister was also moved to SmackDown last week, and he could become the first victim of the Wyatts on this week's SmackDown.

#1. Roman Reigns could form a new version of The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief acknowledgment ceremony will happen on this week's WWE RAW. However, The New Bloodline members, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, could play the spoilsports by interfering in the celebration.

This potential angle could lead to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso showing up to save the OTC. The Street Champion, who walked out on his team two weeks ago, could turn babyface by saving Roman Reigns from Fatu and Tonga.

This could lead to Reigns forming a new version of The Bloodline with Jimmy, Solo, and Paul Heyman.

