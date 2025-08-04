Roman Reigns to form new team with 4 stars, Cody Rhodes to lose title? 4 Predictions for WWE after SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is in the history books now. Besides delivering on the expectations of fans, The Biggest Party of The Summer was a huge commercial success.The second night of the spectacle saw John Cena lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, while Solo Sikoa, Naomi, The Wyatt Sicks, Becky Lynch, and Dominik Mysterio retained their respective titles. The show also saw Brock Lesnar make an epic return to lay waste to John Cena.It will be of interest to see how things unfold following WWE SummerSlam 2025. The following piece will cover four predictions for WWE after the closing night of The Biggest Party of The Summer:#4. Cody Rhodes could lose his title to The RockThe Final Boss has been on a hiatus since Elimination Chamber this year, when John Cena turned heel. That said, things may change after the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2025.With Cody Rhodes defeating John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion last night, The Final Boss could return to reignite his feud with The American Nightmare. The Rock could return and challenge Rhodes to a title match.If that is indeed the case, it may not come as a surprise if The Rock is the man to dethrone Cody. The Final Boss could use unfair means to end Rhodes' reign to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.#3. Brock Lesnar could face John Cena in a match after the events of WWE SummerSlam 2025Brock Lesnar made his much-awaited return last night at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate returned to take out John Cena following the latter's match against Cody Rhodes.Given how things unfolded, a potential match between The Cenation Leader and The Beast seems inevitable. The company could book the dream match for Clash in Paris 2025.#2. Jacob Fatu could take on Talla Tonga in a matchTalla Tonga has proved to be a massive problem for Jacob Fatu ever since his main roster debut. At WWE SummerSlam 2025, the former NJPW star once again cost Fatu his United States Championship match against Solo Sikoa.As a result, The Samoan Werewolf could challenge Talla to a singles encounter following last night's events. The two powerhouses potentially colliding with each other in a one-on-one contest would surely make for an interesting watch.#1. Team Roman Reigns vs. Team Seth Rollins could be on the cards after SummerSlam 2025Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Seth Rollins' henchmen, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, on the opening night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, The Visionary shocked fans by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.Given the recent turn of events, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could join forces with CM Punk against Seth Rollins' faction. The OTC could settle his differences with The Best in the World to counter the common enemy.On the other hand, The Visionary could add more members to his ranks to strengthen his faction. The two teams could be involved in a lengthy feud, which could lead to a massive WarGames match later this year.Apart from Jey Uso and CM Punk, Roman Reigns could add Sami Zayn and Zilla Fatu to his potential faction. Sami is a former Bloodline member and shares a good bond with Reigns, while Zilla, who is the late legend Umaga's son, could debut as the final member of the OTC's team.