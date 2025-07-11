Roman Reigns' former Bloodline stablemate to reveal himself as "OTC2" later this week? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, he is rumored to return to WWE as "OTC1" or "Tribal Chief One."

Reigns has been acknowledged as The Tribal Chief during his days as the leader of The Bloodline. After losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, he had to regain the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa. With the win, he also declared himself the "Original Tribal Chief."

Reigns returning as "OTC1" or "Tribal Chief One" could hint at the possibility of WWE introducing an "OTC2" or "Tribal Chief Two" down the road. While the Stamford-based company itself has confirmed nothing, the addition of "one" to the Tribal Chief moniker could be a strong suggestion of the same.

In an interesting turn of events, Sikoa could establish himself as "OTC2" or "Tribal Chief Two," considering that he has given The Bloodline a completely new look. The revamped faction consisting of the Street Champion, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo has seemingly been labeled as: My Family Tree (MFT).

The reigning WWE United States Champion is no stranger to being a Tribal Chief and could re-establish himself after beating Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Sikoa will put his title on the line against his older brother.

Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns no longer needs the WWE

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns has reached a level where he no longer needs the Stamford-based promotion. He claimed that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had accomplished everything in the company and was heading to Hollywood.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Russo said:

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that [on heading to Hollywood] without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin, and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things."

Reigns' return date is yet to be revealed by WWE. He has been absent for months despite the developing storyline surrounding Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

